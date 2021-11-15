WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 86.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,539,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WEX were worth $48,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.