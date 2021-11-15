Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 38,299 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $39,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $76,371.25.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

