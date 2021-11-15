William Blair Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.10.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $124.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

