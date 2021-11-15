WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 9538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $37,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

