WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $694.68 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $694.68 million and $803.33 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00094173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.64 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.07010287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

