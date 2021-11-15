Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.