WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.88

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 111033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

