WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.88

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 111033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

