Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

