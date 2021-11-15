Woodstock Corp Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.67 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

