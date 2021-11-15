Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.98 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

