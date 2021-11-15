Woodstock Corp Sells 935 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

RTX opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

