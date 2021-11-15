Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,356.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $610,470.30 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.30 or 0.00014199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00071892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00095175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,705.16 or 0.07180463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,927.54 or 1.00610825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

