Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 9.8% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.60 billion and approximately $286.03 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61,064.65 or 0.98809628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00048224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.23 or 0.00586129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 239,132 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.