XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. XOS has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.