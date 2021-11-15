XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $64,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at $583,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 56.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

