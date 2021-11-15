Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 7,158 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,158 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,177 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.