Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $160.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

