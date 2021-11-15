Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,169,923 shares of company stock worth $1,696,610,940.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

