Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of LOGI opened at $81.19 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

