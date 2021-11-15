Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $69.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

