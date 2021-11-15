YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.91 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, YEE has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

