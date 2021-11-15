Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

