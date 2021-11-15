Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 117.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 283.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 3,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Avid Technology has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

