Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. 17,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,586. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.