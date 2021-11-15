Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

