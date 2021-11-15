Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Cutera posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

CUTR stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.34 million, a P/E ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $4,587,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

