Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

PLUG traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 643,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,255,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.