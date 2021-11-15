Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 224,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

