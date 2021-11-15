Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cohu by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.