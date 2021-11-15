Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce sales of $200.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 174,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

