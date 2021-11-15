Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.55 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $17.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $12.87. 870,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

