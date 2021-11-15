Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.33. Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. 92,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

