Zacks: Analysts Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLN. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE VLN opened at $10.01 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Valens Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

