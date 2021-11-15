Zacks: Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $62.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.70 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of VCYT opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

