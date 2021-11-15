Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CohBar.

Several brokerages have commented on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWBR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,100. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

