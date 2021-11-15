Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report sales of $46.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,836. The company has a market capitalization of $767.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.33. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

