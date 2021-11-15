Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $6.82. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.75. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

