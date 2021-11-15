Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $953.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $941.00 million and the highest is $983.80 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. 635,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

