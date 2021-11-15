Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a twelve month low of $92.51 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

