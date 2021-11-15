Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CDXC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,454. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $416.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

