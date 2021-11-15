Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.09. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.13 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.