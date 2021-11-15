Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Hold

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.98. 12,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $751.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

