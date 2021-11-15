Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Masonite International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

