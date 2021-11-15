Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Sell

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SRRA stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $8,979,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

