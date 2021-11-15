Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

SUMO stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

