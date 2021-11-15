Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Sell

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TARS opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,838,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,603,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

