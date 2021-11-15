Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “
Shares of VNCE stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.43. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
