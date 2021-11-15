Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.43. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

