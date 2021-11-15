Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ACM Research stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.14.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $2,265,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in ACM Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

