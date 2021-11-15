Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Hold

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been undertaking every effort to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Such aspects supported the company, when it reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Speaking of bolstering digital operations, we note that Kroger has been focusing on expanding delivery and payment solutions. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.24.

Shares of KR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. 70,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.