Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,317,500 shares of company stock worth $136,101,550. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

